South Florida Pauses To Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day of service and parades are scheduled for Monday as a tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

At Jungle Island, Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Georgia Congressman John Lewis attended the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project 24th Annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast. Lewis, the event’s keynote speaker, is among the most revered leaders of the civil rights movement. He suffered a skull fracture during the march in Selma, Alabama, more than a half-century ago and has devoted his life to promoting equal rights for African-Americans.

In Miami, thousands are expected to line the streets for a parade honoring King which will kick off at 11 a.m. It will travel alongside N.W. 54th Street from N.W. 12th Avenue to N.W. 19th Avenue, then it will continue west on 54th Street.

In Ft. Lauderdale, the parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at Lincoln Park, 600 NW 19th Avenue. It will then proceed east on Sistrunk Boulevard, south on 7th Avenue to Esplanade Park at 400 S.W. 2nd Street for the King Holiday Celebration of Unity and Multicultural Festival.

The City of Miramar will host its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.

The Celebration will kick off with a parade starting at Forzano Park located at 2000 South Douglas Road and culminating with the celebration at Lakeshore Park located at 8501 South Sherman Circle. The parade will proceed north and then east around Sherman Circle. The event, hosted by actress Jasmine Avery from the HBO series “Ballers,” will be a fun-filled day of food, music, dancing and entertainment.

The City of Deerfield Beach will also be holding a parade followed by a ceremony at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex.

Many across South Florida plan to spend Monday as a day of service in honor of Dr. King.

Thed LEAD Nation(Leaders by Empowerment-Activists by Development), along with the Urban Collective, the producers of Art Africa Miami Arts Fair and IAM Art MIA have scheduled a beautification and mural painting day of service at Watkins Elementary School.

City Year Miami AmeriCorps Members, the Miami Dolphins and host of volunteers plan to renovate the Laura C. Saunders Elementary School. Projects including painting the school, creation of murals, reconstructing the playground and raising a ‘Peace Pole’.

YMCA of South Florida will team up with the Miami HEAT, Florida Panthers, FPL and Ocean Bank for the Allapattah YMCA Annual MLK Day of Service. Teams will be volunteering at community service projects in the Allapattah area including home energy evaluations, painting and landscaping projects.

Broward College student and faculty, along with hundreds of volunteers, plan to tackle 36 projects. Among them will be creating care packages for homeless children and women, a school wide clean-up and a peace walk at Dillard High and the creation of a memorial garden at Deerfield Beach Middle School in honor of local hero, Tuskegee Airman, Lt. Colonel Leo Gray.