President Obama Paints Mural At D.C. Family Shelter On His Last MLK Day In Office

January 16, 2017 5:19 PM
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Barack Obama spent his last Martin Luther King Jr. Day doing what he’s always done – working to help others.

The president and first lady helped paint a mural featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a family shelter in Washington, D.C.

“I just want you to know, I didn’t do all this,” the president joked.

It was all a part of their annual day of service project.

Across town, crowds gathered as incoming Vice President Mike Pence visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall.

The Pettijohn family made sure they’ll never forget their stop at the memorial.

“Kind of like the pentacle of our weekend before we head back to Dallas,” said Juliet Pettijohn.

There are extra layers of emotion for families who have planned their visit here to the MLK Memorial on the final few days of President Obama’s administration.

“President Obama’s presidency brought a lot of pride to a lot of families, but in particular to our family as African-Americans.  It’s a big deal for us and we’re sad to see that era end,” said Trina Barlow.

One of the hottest tickets in town is to get into the new National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“They said I had the tickets and I was so excited!”

Lisa Payton and her family came from New York.

“It’s nice to see a change and see what the past has done and where we’re at now,” said Eugene Simmons.

President-elect Donald Trump had been planning to visit the museum Monday, but canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

Trump administration officials now say Trump will visit the museum sometime after he takes office.

