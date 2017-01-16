Police Arrest Wife Of Orlando Massacre Shooter Omar Mateen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities have arrested the wife of the shooter in the Orlando nightclub massacre.

Sources told CBS News Noor Salman, wife of Omar Mateen, was arrested in San Francisco, CA on Monday.

Salman faces charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in what is considered the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Investigators had suspected she had some role in the attack. It was reported she went shopping for ammunition with Mateen before the shooting.

Salman told FBI investigators she tried to stop Mateen before the attack.

Mateen ended up shooting and killing 49 people inside the Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub back in June 2016.

Salman is expected to make her first appearance in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday.

