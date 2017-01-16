Pembroke Pines Police Looking For Missing Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who threatened to harm herself.
When Abigail Rowe, 32, left a home at 16745 NW 12th Court on Sunday, after an argument with family members she reportedly made threats to harm herself and family members.
Rowe suffers from mental illnesses and is believed to be off of her medications, according to police.
She is thought to be heading toward Tampa in a gray 2013 Nissan with the Florida tag BJP S25.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact the authorities.