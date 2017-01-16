Owners Of ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ Hold Press Conference To Discuss It’s End

LIVE | Locals Take Part In 'Wheel Up, Guns Down Rally' As Law Enforcement Promises Crackdown

January 16, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus, The Greatest Show On Earth

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Greatest Show on Earth is coming to an end.

Feld Entertainment, the largest live entertainment production company in the world, says the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus will finish in May of this year.

Speaking at a news conference in Palmetto, just days after the company announced the decision, Chairman and CEO Kenneth Feld said the show is no longer financially viable.

Steady declines over the last decade were exacerbated when elephants were retired from touring.

Feld said the company did not anticipate the extreme impact losing the pachyderms would have on show attendance.

“There is a saying, and it’s around for a long time, ‘you can’t fight city hall,’” he said. “We found that to be the case in this situation.”

The company’s COO, Juliette Feld, says about 400 people will be impacted.

She said the company is working to help support employees affected through the transition phase by helping them create resumes, look for employment and find housing for those who lived on the trains that transported the show from arena to arena.

The Feld family has owned the show for the past 50 years.

