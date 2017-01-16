One Killed In Box Truck Collision In Northwest Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade between a box truck and another vehicle that left one person dead.
It happened on the exit ramp from State Road 112 to Northwest 17th Avenue shortly before noon Monday.
According to FHP, the driver of the box truck crashed into a vehicle and then the truck rolled over and crashed into a tree in front of a home. The truck driver was killed.
The condition of the other driver is not known.
The SR 112 exit ramp from the westbound lanes remain blocked at this time.