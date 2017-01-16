Nearly 100 Whales Stranded Off Coast Of SW Florida

January 16, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Environment, Everglades, Stranded Whales, Whales

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  Nearly one hundred rare false killer whales were stranded off a remote coast of Southwest Florida.

Of the 95 false killer whales stranded, 81 had died by Monday, NOAA announced.

The whales were stranded off Hog Key in Everglades National Park over the weekend.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, one was found alive and the search continues for another 13.

NOAA’s stranding network first got the report of a whale spotted near Hog Key on Saturday.

Park officials have closed down the area and are asking boaters and planes to stay away from the area as a dozen organizations search for the missing whales.

False killer whales grow to be about 17 feet. They were thought to be extinct until a stranded whale was found in the late 19th century. Not much is known of them in the wild.

Back in the 1990s, a survey counted almost 400 in the northern Gulf of Mexico with about 1,000 estimated globally. NOAA says there is too little information available to determine the whale’s status.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia