Miami Keynote MLK Jr. Day Speaker In Twitter Feud With Trump

January 16, 2017 12:11 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., close to a thousand people attended the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project 24th Annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast.

Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon, was the keynote speaker.

Lewis is among the most revered leaders of the civil rights movement. He suffered a skull fracture during the march in Selma, Alabama, more than a half-century ago and has devoted his life to promoting equal rights for African-Americans.

In recent days, Lewis has found himself in a feud on Twitter with President-elect Donald Trump.

Lewis raised eyebrows last week when he said Russian interference in President-elect Donald Trump’s election delegitimized his presidency. Trump fired back on Twitter.

Senator Marco Rubio, who attended the breakfast, weighed in on the side of Trump.

“I have tremendous admiration for Congressman Lewis, not only for what he’s done but what he stands for. I don’t agree with him that president-elect Trump is illegitimate, I believe this is a legitimate election and he was elected to the electoral process,” said Rubio.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who founded the 5000 Role Models of Excellence project, had a few words for the president-elect.

“I would say to Mr. Trump today please do not tweet anymore, all it does it cause division in our country. People have the right to express their opinions. If they want to express their opinions let them express their opinions, you don’t have to tweet or respond to everything a public official says.”

