Lauren’s List: How To Deal With Nuisance Neighbors

January 16, 2017 7:00 AM By Lauren Pastrana
Filed Under: Lauren Pastrana, Laurens List

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You’ve probably heard the phrase “love thy neighbor.”

Well, sometimes they make it downright impossible!

Whether they play music too loud or let their pets do their business in your yard, some neighbors just aren’t very neighborly.

Today’s Lauren’s List offers a few tips to deal with certain types of “nuisance neighbors,” if simply talking it out won’t work.

1) The noise maker: First off all, I’m not talking about a random party for a major life event every year or so. I’m talking the non-stop, noise-at-all-hours neighbor. If you have a neighbor like this and previous conversations and notes have fallen on deaf ears, check the noise ordinances in your area and file a complaint with your city. Let the experts deal with it.

2) The eyesore: Curb appeal is important to you, but maybe your neighbor doesn’t care as much. The grass is overgrowing and the trash constantly piles up. If you have a homeowner’s association, have them deal with it, if not, talk to your neighbor without discussing appearance. Mention that the long grass could harbor ticks or that the trash could attract rodents.

3) The property line fighter: Your neighbor thinks that falling fence is your problem, or maybe thinks the fruit tree is on his side of the line. If talking it out doesn’t work, consider having the property surveyed to resolve the issue once and for all. Surveys aren’t free but usually the person who is making the claim should pay for it.

4) The bad dog owner: Maybe they leave their dogs out barking all night, or don’t pick up after them when they use they bathroom. If you talk to them, make sure you frame it in terms of the dog’s behavior, not the owner’s. Give it some time to see if things change, if not, contact your animal control agency and see if it can help resolve the issue.

Have you ever dealt with a bad neighbor situation?

