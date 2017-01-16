Drivers Asked To Avoid Traffic Tie-Ups Near Coconut Grove

January 16, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Coconut Grove, Miami, Traffic, Water Main Break

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Drivers are warned to avoid traffic tie-ups near Coconut Grove Monday.

Drivers should try to avoid the area near Southwest 32nd Avenue and Southwest 27th Street.

Why?

Crews are working on fixing a 16-inch water main that broke.

Southwest 32nd Avenue has been closed in both directions between Southwest 25th Street and South Dixie Highway as they work to fix the water line.

At last check, crews had not given a completion time or date.

