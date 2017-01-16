Crews Work To Free Workers In Key Largo

January 16, 2017 10:21 AM
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — Crews are working to help workers who got stuck while on the job Monday morning.

A number of workers are stuck in some sort of confined space near Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo, according to Miami-Dade Fire officials.

At last check, some people are reportedly still inside while others have been freed. Some of the workers are ill, according to fire officials.

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

