Actresses To Hollywood: Stop Bullying Trump

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Actress Nicole Kidman says her comments that Americans should support President-elect Donald Trump were merely a statement of her belief in democracy, not an endorsement of the incoming president.

The Oscar-winning actress’s earlier remarks sparked both criticism and praise online after they were aired by the BBC earlier this week.

Kidman tells Access Hollywood that her comments were misconstrued. She says, “I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution, and it was that simple.”

When an interviewer pressed her for more details, Kidman threw up her hands and said she was done commenting on the topic.

Zoe Saldana, the 38-year-old actress and star of Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, told AFP on Saturday that Hollywood “got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies.”

She said bullying from Hollywood celebrities “created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for (Trump) and that are believing in his promises.”

The comments come after Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech, in receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes, turned out to be the opening volley in a war of words with the President-elect.

The actress never mentioned Trump by name, but it was clear who her target was in pointedly saying that a performance from the past year that stunned her came from the campaign trail. She noted an incident where “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country” imitated a disabled reporter from The New York Times.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” she said. “I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Streep said that “when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump responded in a series of early morning tweets, calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.” He also defended himself against claims that he was mocking Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

Streep’s comments on Trump also drew a backlash among conservatives on social media, including Senator John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, a Fox News host who has been critical of Trump.

“This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how — you will help him get re-elected,” McCain tweeted.