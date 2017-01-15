Hialeah Homeowner Who Shot Intruder Arrested For Pot Grow House

January 15, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: Hialeah, Home Invasion, Marijuana Grow House

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A home invasion in Hialeah saw four men enter, but only three would make it out alive.

Hialeah Police sealed off the home right after the shooting which happened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of 16th street and 77th avenue.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Ihosdanny Brena Colarte.

According to authorities, the robbery was not random.  The victim, who is not facing any criminal charges for the shooting death, was targeted because of illegal activities at his own residence.

Hialeah Police say that they discovered a fully operational marijuana hydroponics lab inside a portion of the home during the investigation.

The suspects were aware of this and intended to rob the resident, Michael John Mora, of cash and/or drugs, according to police.

Due to this, Mora was arrested and charged with cannabis cultivation and trafficking cannabis.

No one else was injured in the shooting. The suspects fled in a green car.

So far no description has been released of the suspects.

If you can help find them, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305 471 TIPS.

