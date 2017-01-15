17-Year-Old Killed In Palm Beach County Dirt Bike Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER FARMS (CBSMiami/AP) — Tragedy struck in the early morning hours in Jupiter.

Authorities say a teen has died after he was thrown from his dirt bike in a late-night crash.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report says Liam Maclachlan crashed into a pickup truck early Sunday morning, just after midnight.

Multiple media outlets report the 17-year-old was thrown to the side of the road and died from his injuries.

Investigators say alcohol or drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

