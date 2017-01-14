Woman, 2 Children Hospitalized After Hit & Run Driver Flees Crash

January 14, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: Hit & Run, Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) — Three people were hurt and sent to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Lauderhill.

Two of the victims are 4 and 8 years old.

Lauderhill Police said they were in the backseat of a BMW, along with a female driver, when another car made an illegal U-turn in front of them and collided. It happened Saturday afternoon near Commercial Blvd and Pine Island Road.

The impact sent the BMW sliding across the road and into a tree, deploying the airbags.

The driver was taken to the hospital with chest pains but she is expected to be fine, according to police.

The children sustained injuries from the impact and glass shattering. They were rushed as trauma alerts to Broward General Hospital.

The driver who caused the accident fled the scene. Police are asking anyone who might have information on that suspect to contact the authorities.

