Hialeah Homeowner Shoots & Kills Intruder, 3 Others Flee

January 14, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Hialeah, Home Invasion, Peter D'Oench

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — A home invasion in Hialeah saw four men enter. But only three would make it out alive.

Hialeah Police said they encountered the homeowner, who shot and killed one of them, at W. 16th Avenue and 77th Street on Saturday.

The crooks got in through the garage and a struggle first ensued between them and the adult homeowner. However, he was able to grab a gun and fire it, striking one of the suspects.

The other three fled in a green car, police said.

Three females were inside the home at the time. No one else was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia