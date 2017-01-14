Hialeah Homeowner Shoots & Kills Intruder, 3 Others Flee

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — A home invasion in Hialeah saw four men enter. But only three would make it out alive.

Hialeah Police said they encountered the homeowner, who shot and killed one of them, at W. 16th Avenue and 77th Street on Saturday.

The crooks got in through the garage and a struggle first ensued between them and the adult homeowner. However, he was able to grab a gun and fire it, striking one of the suspects.

The other three fled in a green car, police said.

Three females were inside the home at the time. No one else was hurt.