Trading In A Staycation for A Vacation In 2017

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This past holiday travel season was the busiest on record and the American Automobile Association predicts Americans will continue to travel in 2017.

Triple-A said about one third of U.S. adults are more likely to take a vacation this year compared to 2016.

42% of Americans are planning a trip for 2017.

“We see a lot of pent up demand and travelers see 2017 as a great opportunity to go ahead and book it,” said AAA’s Tamra Johnson.

Florida will be a popular destination because many vacationers will be looking for some place warm. Orlando and its theme parks are the top U.S. travel spot, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami are also in the top five.

The Dominican Republic is number one internationally, Jamaica and the Bahamas are also popular this year.

Johnson said may vacationers will be looking for a unique experience that brings them closer to the cultures they are visiting.

“One way that they’re doing that is setting up dining experiences with local families, also by setting up hands on tutorials with local craftsmen so really giving them more of an experience while they’re there,” said Johnson.

While ocean cruises remain popular, an increasing number of people are considering a river cruise this year.

“This is definitely the best time to book a cruise. We see a lot of cruise lines are giving travelers a significant discount on their travel packages and so a lot of people are taking advantage of that,” said Johnson.

Triple-A said its also seen an increase in travel bookings to Canada and Australia.