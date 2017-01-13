SoBe Club Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera

January 13, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Miami Beach, Robbery

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two men accused of robbing a man they picked up a club on Miami Beach were caught on camera leaving his apartment building.

Miami Beach police have now made that video public in hopes that someone recognizes the duo and leaves an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

The 43-year-old man said he met the men at Club Twist, at 1775 Washington Avenue, on the night of October 6th. They later all went back to his apartment.

The man fell asleep. When he woke, he said his two new “friends” were gone, as was his cash, his cell phones and iPad.

Police reviewed the building’s surveillance camera recordings and found the two robbery subjects leaving through the lobby, one appeared to be holding a mop bucket taken from inside the apartment.

The man said he hoped to catch a break by using an app to track his cell phones and iPad, but all the devices appeared to have been turned off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

