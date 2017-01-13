In The Recruiting Huddle: Marvin Alexander – Chaminade-Madonna

PLAYER: Marvin Alexander

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: Two years ago, as Alexander was just coming out of the ninth grade, heading toward his sophomore year, many started to get a look at this impressive football talent who had everything but experience. Now, as he leaves Flanagan and is now going to compete for the defending Class 3A state runner-up Lions, this is indeed a football talent that everyone will be watching. With a solid offseason ahead, you can expect this tremendous football prospect to really pick up steam as he joins a program that has the aspirations of getting back to Orlando next December and winning. If you have never watched this speed and rangy pass-catcher, you may need to check out his game during the 7-on-7 and combine season. You can guarantee that he will be one of the priorities this spring for all colleges to evaluate and eyeball.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5269941/marvin-alexander