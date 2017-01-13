In The Recruiting Huddle: Antquan Kinsey – Booker T. Washington

January 13, 2017 2:19 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Antquan Kinsey, Booker T. Washington High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Antquan Kinsey
POSITION: OLB/SS
SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 205

SCOUTING: After coming over from Miami High, this tremendous football player showed why he is one of the top defensive players in the class. Whether you watch him live or he jumps out at you when you watch him perform on film, Kinsey is truly a big time prospect on a team that is always loaded with difference makers. He has speed, strength and plenty of knowledge in reading offenses. The one that was missing before the season was lack of playing time, but that all changed when he proved himself against high-level competition. College coaches who have watched him play believe that this is going to be one of the South Florida talents that really starts to emerge over the next year. He will be one of the top football talents to keep an eye on. Kinsey has a huge passion for this game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6199718/antquan-kinsey

