House Begins Process Of Dismantling ‘Obamacare’

January 13, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Health Care, Obamacare, Paul Ryan, Politics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  The House of Representatives took the first step Friday in dismantling the Affordable Care Act, also known as ‘Obamacare.’

They approved a budget resolution 227 – 198, according to CNN.

The Senate passed the measure this week which allowed Republicans to use a process known as “budget reconciliation” meant to roll back major parts of the healthcare law.

While top Republican leaders are saying they plan to move to replace ‘Obamacare,’ they are struggling to come up with the details on how.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said they sent a “rescue mission” to change ‘Obamacare.’

In a rare move, Ryan gave a speech on the House floor.

“Don’t take something as personal as health care and subject it to this big government experiment. Don’t do something so arrogant and so contrary to our founding principles,” Ryan said.”My colleagues, this experiment has failed. This law is collapsing as we speak.”

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has accused Republicans of attempting to “cut and run” on people with health insurance.

Meantime, Republicans are using the same process that Democrats used seven years before to pass ‘Obamacare’ in which they use a budget process to avoid filibusters.

