FHP: Driver Uses Remote-Controlled Cover To Hide License Plate At Tolls

APOPKA (CBSMiami) — In an effort to avoid paying the less than $2 tolls along Florida highways, an Apopka man has been hit with a costly punishment.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Joshua Concepcion-West, 27, on Wednesday after a trooper noticed him in the act of hiding his license plate with a remote-controlled device, an arrest report said.

The trooper happened to be driving behind Concepcion-West when he saw a black cover come down over the suspect’s license plate just before the car went through the toll plaza.

After crossing the toll, the cover raised.

Troopers said they had never seen anything quite like it before and demonstrated how it worked. The device, controlling the black screen cover, hung from the key chain and used a button just like an alarm control.

“So for a $1.25 toll, he now has a felony charge,” said a FHP spokeswoman. “And we want to let people know it’s not worth it. Pay the toll or don’t use the road.”

Concepcion-West was charged with Petit Theft and Cheating or Gross Fraud.

Officials are unsure of how many times he may have allegedly hid his license plate.