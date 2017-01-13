Ending Of “Wet Foot, Dry Foot” Policy Draws Condemnation, Praise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Obama administration’s ending of the so-called “wet-foot/dry-foot” policy for Cuban migrants has drawn praise and condemnation.

On Thursday, President Barack Obama announced that the policy, which has been in place since the mid-1990s, had been revoked along with the special Cuban Medical Professional Parole program.

“Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities. By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries,” President Obama said in a statement.

The administration said the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program was terminated because with the normalizing of relations, the U.S. and Cuba were working together to combat diseases.

“By providing preferential treatment to Cuban medical personnel, the medical parole program contradicts those efforts, and risks harming the Cuban people. Cuban medical personnel will now be eligible to apply for asylum at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world, consistent with the procedures for all foreign nationals,” said the statement from the White House.

Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen issued a statement condemning the discontinuation of the medical program.

“Castro uses refugees as pawns to get more concessions from Washington so there is no reason to do away with the Cuban medical doctor program, which is a foolhardy concession to a regime that sends its doctors to foreign nations in a modern-day indentured servitude. The repeal of the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program was done because that’s what the Cuban dictatorship wanted and the White House caved to what Castro wants,” said Ros-Lehtinen in a statement.

“In another bad deal by the Obama administration, it has traded wet foot/dry foot for the elimination of an important program which was undermining the Castro regime by providing an outlet for Cuban doctors to seek freedom from forced labor which only benefits an oppressive regime,” she concluded.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio also weighed in on the changes.

“The Cuban Adjustment Act has provided countless Cubans the opportunity to escape the Castro tyranny. However, in recent years it has also led to growing abuses. While some changes were needed, we must work to ensure that Cubans who arrive here to escape political persecution are not summarily returned to the regime, and they are given a fair opportunity to apply for and receive political asylum,” said Rubio in a statement.

Rubio added that he was concerned with the elimination of the medical parole program.

“For decades, the Castro regime has forced thousands of doctors to go abroad as a tool of its foreign policy. This is political repression, and I am optimistic that the incoming Trump Administration will reverse this part of the executive order and allow these doctors to seek asylum at U.S. embassies or consulates in other countries.”

“The decision to eliminate the so-called “wet-foot/dry-foot” policy will undoubtedly impact our community. While the policy granted relief to many Cubans who were being persecuted by the Castro regime, I was concerned that “wet-foot, dry-foot” was being abused and required adjustments,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez in a statement.

He too expressed concern with ending the medical parole program.

“I am also disappointed by the decision to eliminate the medical parole program. The duties of the doctors who were previously protected by this program will continue to be mandated by the Cuban dictatorship. These doctors have been used as instruments of the regime and sadly, the elimination of the program will negatively impact their ability to practice medicine freely.”

The administration’s change in policy found support in Democratic Senator Bill Nelson.

“The ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy was put in place many years ago to help those who were fleeing Castro’s repressive regime. I believe changing this outdated policy in order to be fair to all and also to prevent people from abusing the system is the right thing to do,” Nelson said in statement.

The Cuban American National Foundation (CANF) echoed that sentiment. The organization said it never considered the “wet foot-dry foot” an effective, or fair, option for a difficult situation caused by Cubans fleeing the island for the U.S.

“The revision of the current policy is in order, as long as the rights to a due process for those with bona fide claims of persecution are given the full protection of the law and a humanitarian, effective solution is given to the thousands of Cubans stranded throughout Latin America,” it said in a statement.

“The solution to the Cuban problem cannot be found anywhere else other than inside Cuba by the will and effort of patriotic Cubans. Fleeing is not and will never be the answer, but those who are persecuted, discriminated and under threat of perish or incarceration and resort to seeking asylum in the United States, must be given all the protection that they rightly deserve.”