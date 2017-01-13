Bush Twins Pen Inspiring Letter To Obama’s Daughters, Offering Advice

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — When President Barack Obama leaves office, it’s the end of an era for the country but also for his two daughters who spent the last eight years in the White House. Which is why they are hearing from Jenna and Barbara Bush who know exactly how it feels.

The twin daughters of President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wrote a warm letter to the Obama girls, full of reflections on the past and advice for the future.

The Bush girls have now had eight years to adjust to life after the White House. Their published letter to President Obama’s daughters tells them, “You are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children – a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines.”

Sasha Obama is now 15-years-old. Malia is 18-years-old – the age the Bush sisters were when they moved into the White House and into the glare of the national spotlight. They made headlines with their partying as college students.

Now, in their 30s, they are able to look back with humor.

They wrote to the Obamas to, “Enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did.”

Malia heads to Harvard in the fall. She was in tears this week when her father had a special message during his farewell speech.

“Of all that I’ve done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad,” said President Obama.

The letter tells the Obamas they will soon be beyond the shadow of their famous parents and advises them to, “Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes – you are allowed to.”

And it tells them that while they will always carry the experiences of the past eight years, they have so much still to look forward to.

Jenna Bush Hager is a TV news correspondent and Barbara Bush is CEO of a non-profit organization that supports upcoming health leaders.