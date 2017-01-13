Burglary Suspect Shot After Throwing Flaming Liquid On Cop, K9

January 13, 2017 8:46 AM
K9, Tampa Police

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A burglary suspect who threw a flaming accelerant at a Tampa police officer and his K9 is in critical condition after he was shot by the cop.

Police were called to a home about a burglary in progress when they encountered 40-year-old Joey Antonio Kennedy.

Police say police dog Indo “engaged” Kennedy who tossed a flaming accelerant on the dog and Officer Tim Bergman before being shot.

Kennedy, who’s known to police and wanted on outstanding warrants, was taken to a hospital. Bergman wasn’t hurt, but K9 Indo was burned.

Bergman, a 12-year department veteran, was put on the standard paid leave while the shooting is investigated.

No word yet on charges.

