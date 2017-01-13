BMX Rider Robs Tamarac 7-Eleven

January 13, 2017 11:18 AM
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A BMX bike rider with a penchant for crime knocked over a 7-Eleven in Tamarac last month.

Now the Broward Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of the robbery in the hopes that someone recognizes him and gives them, or Crime Stoppers, a call.

On the video, you see the rider, with a mask pulled up over his face, pull up to the store at 5600 Nob Hill Road on his bike. He runs inside, gun drawn, hops the counter and demands money from the clerk.

The clerk said the masked man pointed the gun at his head and told him he had five seconds to open the register. He emptied the cash from both registers into a tan colored bag, possibly a reusable shopping bag, then jumped the counter and fled on his bike.

