Tom Garfinkel: “I Thought Adam [Gase] Did A Fantastic Job This Year”

January 12, 2017 12:39 PM
CEO of the Miami Dolphins, Tom Garfinkel joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the possibility of the Dolphins going back to the old school uniforms. They also discuss how Hard Rock Stadium was built for the fans and that team owner Stephen Ross is happy with this season. He also talks about the job new head coach Adam Gase did in his first season, this being the busy season for the front office and how things would be different during the offseason if Miami had finished with a 4-12 record.

On Vance Joseph being hired as Denver’s head coach- “Vance will be certainly missed. He’s a competitor and the players really respect him. I think he will be a great head coach in this league.”

On Stephen Ross- “I think he’s happy with the progress.”

On Adam Gase- “These players gave their all in that locker room. I thought Adam did a fantastic job this year, creating accountability and driving for results and that’s what you want from a head coach.”

