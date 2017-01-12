Student Blindsided By Car At Miami Beach Crosswalk

January 12, 2017 12:03 PM
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A student has been hospitalized following a hit and run in Miami Beach and police are now searching for the driver responsible.

Abhishek Tulsyan (Source: Facebook)

Video of the December 24th incident shows Abhishek Tulsyan, a 24-year-old Boston University exchange student from India, standing at the corner of Collins Avenue and 9th Street.

As he looks to cross westbound, with his head turned in the opposite direction, he never sees a dark blue 2013 Chevrolet Camaro convertible veer slightly off the road and strike him.

Although several witnesses were in the area, the northbound driver kept going. Miami Beach Police suspect the vehicle has front-end passenger-side damage.

Tulsyan has had to undergo multiple surgeries for his injuries.

