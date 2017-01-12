Live | Senate Questions Trump's Pick For Defense Secretary

Raja Bell On Justise Winslow: “The Jury Is Still Out Out On Him”

January 12, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Heat, NBA

Interviews-wqam

Former NBA player and local product Raja Bell joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the early season struggles for the Miami Heat.  They also discuss Hassan Whiteside, the possibility of Pat Riley rebuilding this team quickly, Bell’s thoughts on the recent Derrick Rose situation, the best underrated players in the NBA and the possibility of an NBA Finals rematch between Cleveland and Golden State.

On Hassan Whiteside as a franchise player- “I like Hassan. I think Hassan is a piece that you can win with, provided you have other pieces around him. You need more alphas, better players. It’ll take some time.”

On Miami potentially having a high draft pick this year- “Draft picks are always interesting because you never know if the kid is going to hit the floor ready., Your franchise player [Justise] Winslow; the jury is still out on him.”

On the Heat having so many close losses- “It’s really tough on young players, and that’s why Spoelstra is regarded as a great coach. You see teams continue to come out on the court and fight.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Download CBSMiami Weather App
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia