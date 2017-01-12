Raja Bell On Justise Winslow: “The Jury Is Still Out Out On Him”

Former NBA player and local product Raja Bell joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the early season struggles for the Miami Heat. They also discuss Hassan Whiteside, the possibility of Pat Riley rebuilding this team quickly, Bell’s thoughts on the recent Derrick Rose situation, the best underrated players in the NBA and the possibility of an NBA Finals rematch between Cleveland and Golden State.

On Hassan Whiteside as a franchise player- “I like Hassan. I think Hassan is a piece that you can win with, provided you have other pieces around him. You need more alphas, better players. It’ll take some time.”

On Miami potentially having a high draft pick this year- “Draft picks are always interesting because you never know if the kid is going to hit the floor ready., Your franchise player [Justise] Winslow; the jury is still out on him.”

On the Heat having so many close losses- “It’s really tough on young players, and that’s why Spoelstra is regarded as a great coach. You see teams continue to come out on the court and fight.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook