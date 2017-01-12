Nine Charged In Miami-Dade Mail Thefts

Empty crates sit next to a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail box in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012. The U.S. Postal Service said its net loss last year widened to $15.9 billion, more than the $15 billion it had projected, as mail volume continued to drop, falling 5 percent. (Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Empty crates sit next to a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail box (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)