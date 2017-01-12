Nine Charged In Miami-Dade Mail Thefts

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly a dozen people were rounded up in the latest mail theft crackdown by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
A total of nine people were arrested, including seven Thursday morning, as part of “Operation Hook, Line and Sinker.”
The joint operation included the Coral Springs Police Department and the Miami Dade Police Department.
The nine suspects reportedly committed mail theft, more specifically collection box “fishing.” They’re facing a number of charges including RICO, organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and identity theft.
“The arrests of these individuals should serve as reassurance that the U.S. Postal Service remains one of the safest and securest means of conducting both personal and private business,” said USPIS Miami Division Inspector in Charge Antonio J. Gomez in a statement.
The U.S. Postal Service urges anyone who spots suspicious activity, or sees someone stealing mail from a collection box, to contact the police or their local post office. They should also report any overflowing collection boxes, or sticky substances on the boxes, to postal officials.
To keep their mail safe, the Postal Service urges its customers to avoid depositing mail into collection boxes after hours or during the weekends. Collection times are clearly posted on every collection box. If you must send out mail after the posted collection times, personally hand it to a mail carrier or deposit it inside a collection box inside the post office.