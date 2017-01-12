Live | Senate Questions Trump's Pick For Defense Secretary

Miami Beach Mayor May Have Sights Set On Governor’s Mansion

January 12, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Governor's Race, Miami Beach, Philip Levine, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine says he will not run for a third term but may have his sights set on a run for governor in 2018.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, rumors have long circulated that Levine, a Democrat, is aiming for Tallahassee.

The wealthy businessman made his fortune by starting in media companies in the cruise industry. He later entered politics back in 2013 when he was elected mayor and was re-elected in 2015.

Thursday morning, he released a video talking about highlights in his two terms and announced he would not run again.

“As an entrepreneur who likes to get things done, I also believe in the power of fresh ideas and fresh leadership,” Levine says in the video. “To that end, this will be my last term as the mayor of Miami Beach.”

While he does not say directly he will run for governor, he says he will explore “ways of how best to serve both my community and my state.”

In the video, he also touches on Florida’s economy, the environment, and education.

Levine told the paper that he plans on touring Florida and talking to residents before making a final decision.

As for our current governor, Gov. Rick Scott’s term is limited to 2018. Many Republican believe Florida’s Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam to run. On the Democratic side, some names circulating include Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, and trial lawyer John Morgan.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Download CBSMiami Weather App
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia