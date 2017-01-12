Miami Beach Mayor May Have Sights Set On Governor’s Mansion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine says he will not run for a third term but may have his sights set on a run for governor in 2018.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, rumors have long circulated that Levine, a Democrat, is aiming for Tallahassee.

The wealthy businessman made his fortune by starting in media companies in the cruise industry. He later entered politics back in 2013 when he was elected mayor and was re-elected in 2015.

Thursday morning, he released a video talking about highlights in his two terms and announced he would not run again.

“As an entrepreneur who likes to get things done, I also believe in the power of fresh ideas and fresh leadership,” Levine says in the video. “To that end, this will be my last term as the mayor of Miami Beach.”

While he does not say directly he will run for governor, he says he will explore “ways of how best to serve both my community and my state.”

In the video, he also touches on Florida’s economy, the environment, and education.

Levine told the paper that he plans on touring Florida and talking to residents before making a final decision.

As for our current governor, Gov. Rick Scott’s term is limited to 2018. Many Republican believe Florida’s Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam to run. On the Democratic side, some names circulating include Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, and trial lawyer John Morgan.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)