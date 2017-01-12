Metal Beams Crash Through Windshield, Driver Injured

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKE MARY (CBSMiami/AP) — A driver in central Florida was critically hurt when a pair of metal beams came crashing through is windshield.

Steven McCourtm, 60, was on I-4 near Altamonte Springs when a pickup truck hauling two metal beams in front of hime slowed because of traffic.

McCourt failed to stop and slammed into the back of the pickup, sending the beams smashing through his windshield.

McCourt was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The FHP says the metal beams were properly marked with red flags and a safety vest.

It’s unclear why McCourt didn’t stop.

