Man Burns Estranged Wife, Stepson In House Fire

PALM BAY (CBSMiami/AP) — Several questions remain unanswered after a man set a home and its occupants on fire.

Authorities say a Central Florida woman is dead and her adult son is seriously injured after her estranged husband broke into their home and set them on fire.

Palm Bay police tell local media outlets that 64-year-old Edgard Fuentes was arrested late Thursday morning at a nearby rest stop on Interstate 95.

He had also been badly burned in the fire.

Police say Fuentes went to the home early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight.

He reportedly poured gasoline throughout the house and started a fire that seriously burned his estranged wife and his stepson.

The mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital, where the mother later died.

Police say Fuentes faces murder, arson and burglary charges, though he wasn’t immediately processed into the Brevard County jail.

