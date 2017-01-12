Live | Senate Questions Trump's Pick For Defense Secretary

In The Recruiting Huddle: Tavares Kelly Jr. – St. Thomas Aquinas

January 12, 2017 10:42 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, SFHSSports, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Tavares Kelly

PLAYER: Tavares Kelly, Jr.
POSITION: Slot
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-8
WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: One of the more dominating slot receivers coming back for the 2017 season, Kelly is truly a quick and talented playmaker who is exciting to watch. His speed and athletic ability give him an opportunity to make a huge play every time he gets his hands on the ball. He will be one of those football players who will turn heads in every game. In addition to what he can do for the Raiders on offense, he also is an outstanding kick returner – and will be counted on heavily in 2017. Kelly follows in a long line of game-changers this program churns out on the offensive side of the ball. College coaches already know what he can do – and more will find out over the course of the next few months. He’s fun to watch play – no matter what his size may be.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4190223/tavares-kelly-jr

