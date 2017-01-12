Live | Senate Questions Trump's Pick For Defense Secretary

In The Recruiting Huddle: Steve Williams – Miramar

January 12, 2017 10:53 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Steve Williams
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Miramar
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: If you watched the recent Mastrole Passing SUPER 7 event, and watched this young man throw the ball, you understand how many believe that he could end up being one of the best for the 2017 season. Williams made some huge strides after taking over this past season for the Patriots, who came within three points of making the playoffs. When you watch him play, the first thing that jumps out at you is his ability to put balls where they need to be. He makes a lot of throws that college coaches need to see. Williams is a very competitive football prospect who will outwork you. His mindset is to be the best he can be – and part of that is to work hard every day and attend as many competitive events as possible. This is indeed someone who has the chance to watch his stock rise in the offseason as we head toward May and spring evaluations.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4043788/steve-romelo-williams

