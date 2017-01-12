In Surprise, Biden Bestowed With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

January 12, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Joe Biden

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami/AP) — The commander-in-chief has awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“I had no inkling this was coming,” a surprised Biden said at a media event at the White House Thursday.

President Obama set up the ruse, of which seemingly everyone but the VP was in on, calling the press conference to honor Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a recognition for individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to world peace and the national interests of the United States.

President Obama said choosing Joe Biden to be his vice president was the first and best choice he made.

He says Biden — “the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware’s favorite son” — has not only been a great vice president during the past eight years, but he also was an unexpected gift. Obama says that in Biden, he gained a brother.

Obama says he loves Biden and his wife, Jill, like family. He says their friendship has been one of the “great joys” for the Obama family.

“I’m indebted to you,” Biden told Obama. “I’m indebted to you and I’m indebted to your family.”

The Bidens were in the audience at Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center for Obama’s farewell address.

Obama and Biden embraced onstage after the speech.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Download CBSMiami Weather App
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia