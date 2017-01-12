Heat Plane Skids On Milwaukee Runway

MILWAUKEE (CBSMiami) – A slippery ride for the Miami Heat after their charter planed skidded on the runway after it touched down in Milwaukee.

It happened last night at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport. There were icy conditions at the time.

The team tweeted out:

No injuries were reported.

The team is in Milwaukee to play the Bucks Friday night.

