Live | Senate Questions Trump's Pick For Defense Secretary

Future Of Trump’s Pick For Def. Sec. In Congress’ Hands

January 12, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, George Marshall, James Mattis, Politics

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Trump’s pick for defense secretary, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, sat before lawmakers Thursday who wrestled with an amendment change that would allow him to be eligible for the post.

Mattis, who had retired from the military in 2013, will need a waiver from Congress because current federal law bars military personnel who have retired less than seven years from taking the position.

The 1947 law aimed to preserve civilian control over the military.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine is among those who support amending the law to allow Mattis to serve as defense secretary under President-elect Donald Trump. King said he decided to support the amendment because it’s written in such a way that it can’t be used by an appointment by any future president.

Such an exception has happened only once before. The law was waived for George Marshall in 1950, a former five-star Army general and secretary of state.

