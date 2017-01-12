Dolphins Promote Position Coach Matt Burke To Defensive Coordinator

January 12, 2017 4:35 PM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Matt Burke, Miami Dolphins, NFL

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – It didn’t take very long for the Miami Dolphins to find Vance Joseph’s replacement.

The Dolphins announced on Thursday that linebackers coach Matt Burke has been promoted to defensive coordinator.

The move comes one day after Vance Joseph, who had been Miami’s defensive coordinator for the 2016 season, took a job as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Burke, 40, is coming off of his first season with the Dolphins.  He was hired to be part of Adam Gase’s coaching staff just three days after Gase was hired by Miami.

Burke has been a linebackers coach in the NFL for the past eight seasons, spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2014-15) and the Detroit Lions (2009-13).

He also spent time with the Tennessee Titans (2004-2008) as an administrative assistant, defensive assistant and quality control coach.

This means that the Dolphins will likely continue to employ a 4-3 defense similar to what they ran under Joseph.

Last season Miami ranked 29th in the NFL in total defense (out of 32 teams). They were 30th against the run and 15th against the pass.

The Dolphins gave up a franchise-record 6,122 yards in 2016 but still won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

