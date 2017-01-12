FBI, DOJ Under Investigation Over Clinton Email Probe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami ) — The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is launching a probe into the department and FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

According to CNN, the announcement comes amid criticism about how the Justice Department handled the investigation which became a major issue on the campaign trail.

The decision to start the review was prompted by requests from various members of Congress and from the public, according to the Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz.

The review will look into several allegations including those claiming FBI Director James Comey’s actions did not follow policy. Particularly, when he publicly stated last July that the FBI would not pursue criminal charges against Clinton.

The White House clarified Thursday that they did not have a hand in the decision to investigate the matter.

“Decisions that are made by inspectors general across the administration are independent, and this administration has assiduously protected the independence of inspectors general,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.