D’Angelo On Dragic Trade Talks: “I Think He’s Valuable To This Team”

Palm Beach Post Miami Heat beat writer, Tom D’Angelo joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the focus on the Miami Heat’s season and the Heat’s possibilities in the draft. They also talk about the possibilities of trading Goran Dragic and what Miami should be doing with its starting lineup.

On losing Justise Winslow to injury- “It hurts the Heat’s evaluation process.”

On Hassan Whiteside’s progress- “I still see too many lapses.”

On the Heat’s starting lineup- “James Johnson should be the power forward.”

On Tyler Johnson not starting- “I think in the future, I can see Tyler being a sixth man. That’s a bargain even for a guy that’s not starting.”

On Markelle Fultz- “He’s probably going to be the number one pick.”

On how deep this year’s NBA Draft is- “I think this draft goes through 20 or so.”

On the Heat trading Goran Dragic- “No team is looking for a point guard. I just wouldn’t do it right now. I think he’s valuable to this team.”

