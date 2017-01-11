YoungArts Winners Learn From Legendary Jazz Musician Jimmy Heath

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A jazz master class was on Wednesday morning at the Hilton Downtown Miami, and the teacher was none other than legendary jazz musician Jimmy Heath.

The students in this class are just a few of the 2017 YoungArts winners chosen from 40 states across the nation to participate in YoungArts Week, now in its 36th year.

“It’s a celebration of young artists. There are 167 of them in 10 different fields. They get to come to master classes, they meet others like themselves. They work, they are nourished and inspired,” said Lisa Leone, vice president of the Artistic Programs at YoungArts.

At age 90, Jimmy Heath has performed with some of the greatest legends of the jazz world, including Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis.

It’s safe to say the kids are learning from a master.

“Every time I visit, I run into more great and more talented and inspiring young people from every generation from all over the country,” Heath said.

Some of the winners in the voice program, who range in age from 15 to 18, got creative before class, singing and having fun at the piano.

During class, they are mentored and taught.

They also receive professional development opportunities and cash awards.

Francesca and Vivian are two local winners from Miami Arts Charter School.

“It obviously enlightens us to hear so many types of music,” said Vivian. “It opens your mind up to the love of art.”

Francesca added, “They are really getting into the nitty-gritty stuff that I know I can use for my future performances.”

YoungArts Week is on all week with performances and exhibitions.

For a complete schedule and more info go to www.youngarts.org.