WQAM Nergia Energy Team Energizes Canes Fans at Milam’s in Coconut Grove

January 11, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Hurricanes, Milam's Supermarket, Nergia Energy Team, Russell Athletic Bowl

Just a few hours before kickoff between the Miami Hurricanes and West Virginia for the Russell Athletic Bowl, the WQAM Nergia Energy Team traveled to Milam’s Supermarket in Coconut Grove to hand-deliver shots of Nergia Energy to fans and shoppers.

Nergia Energy shots are made simple: Using only the freshest of berries from the rainforests of Brazil and pasteurizing the shot instead of using preservatives. And with a taurine-free, gluten-free and kosher combination, the energy shots were able to keep each consumer hyped and cheering the Hurricanes to victory!

Look for the WQAM Nergia Energy Team and enjoy a FREE sample of Nergia – click here to see where we’ll be next. Visit www.nergia.com for more information about all-natural Nergia.

