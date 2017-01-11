WATCH: Heat’s James Johnson Dunks All Over Steph Curry

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OAKLAND (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat may not have won Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors but they certainly left the arena with the play of the night.
Heat forward James Johnson absolutely obliterated Warriors star Steph Curry on a buzzer-beating two-handed dunk at the end of the first quarter.
Curry was clearly trying to draw a charge as the lane opened up for Johnson.
Unfortunately, the sharpshooting guard had his heels on the ‘no-charge zone’ line underneath the basket and Johnson leaped right into Curry’s face before flying over him and slamming the ball home.
In a season that has seen the Heat struggle to an 11-29 record, good for 14th place in the 15-team Eastern Conference, a highlight like this can go a long way.