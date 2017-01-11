Live | Confirmation Hearing For Sec. Of State Nominee Rex Tillerson

Viral Video Costs Jimmy John’s Workers Their Jobs

January 11, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Jacksonville

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – A food video that went viral for all the wrong reason has cost a couple of fast food workers their jobs.

The video, posted to social media, shows employees of a Jimmy John’s location in Jacksonville playing with bread dough. At one point, an employee stretched it out and used it as a jump rope. On the video you can see it hitting the ground multiple times.

“That’s disgusting, it’s pretty gross,” said Latisha Ware who was having coffee not far from the restaurant. “At least don’t put it on social media. Like, what are you thinking? I can only imagine what the health inspector is going to do to them at this point.”

The owners of the franchise, James and Rebecca Williams, issued this statement.

“Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again.”

The employees who were in the video have been terminated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia