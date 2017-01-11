Viral Video Costs Jimmy John’s Workers Their Jobs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – A food video that went viral for all the wrong reason has cost a couple of fast food workers their jobs.
The video, posted to social media, shows employees of a Jimmy John’s location in Jacksonville playing with bread dough. At one point, an employee stretched it out and used it as a jump rope. On the video you can see it hitting the ground multiple times.
“That’s disgusting, it’s pretty gross,” said Latisha Ware who was having coffee not far from the restaurant. “At least don’t put it on social media. Like, what are you thinking? I can only imagine what the health inspector is going to do to them at this point.”
The owners of the franchise, James and Rebecca Williams, issued this statement.
“Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again.”
The employees who were in the video have been terminated.