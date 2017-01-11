Victim Of Oakland Park Shooting In Grave Condition

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Oakland Park that has left at least one person severely injured.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. at 4060 NW 8th Terrace.

Residents along this street said they heard gunshots – lots of gunshots.

One individual, a male in his 20s, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with what has been described as multiple gunshot wounds.

A source close to the story said the victim’s condition was grave.

BSO said no other victims have been located at this time.

According to BSO, “it seems there was a fight involving multiple people and shots were fired.”

Multiple people are detained as deputies sort out this shooting.

A special operation unit cleared out the house.

Local residents say lots of drugs deals go down there and are not surprised this happened.