U2 To Play Full ‘Joshua Tree’ Album At Hard Rock Stadium

January 11, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, U2

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Rock band U2 announced they will play the entirety of their classic 1987 album, The Joshua Tree, during a summer stadium tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its release.

Powered by singles “Bullet the Blue Sky,” “Where The Streets Have No Name,” “With or Without You,” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” The Joshua Tree became the band’s first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years,” said lead singer Bono. “It’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current. Love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation, all the greats. I’ve sung some of these songs a lot but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are. It’s gonna be a great night.”

The North American leg of the tour kicks off May 12 in Vancouver, includes a June stop at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee, before wrapping up on July 1 in Cleveland and heading to Europe.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right-wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” said guitarist Edge. “To celebrate the album, as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too, we decided to do these shows. It feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic will alternate opening for U2 on the North American leg.

U2 will play the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 11.

