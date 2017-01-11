Rowe On Panthers Injured Forwards- “You Can’t Replace Those Guys”

Florida Panthers head coach and general manager, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the team’s win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday. They also talk about the team dealing with so many injuries and how things are beginning to come together.
On win in New Jersey- “We played really well in New Jersey the other night, we played unbelievably well, the guys see how they get rewarded when they play that way and we are going to try to do that again tonight in New York.”
On dealing with injuries- “We’ve had so many different lineup combinations with injuries. At the end of the day everyone knows what the systems are. I think we are getting closer to [playing how we’d like to]. I know Roberto [Luongo] was happy about how the guys were playing in front of him.”
On filling holes left by injured forwards- “When you have guys like Heuberdeau or Barkov out of your lineup you can’t replace those guys. It becomes a competition for ice time at that point.”
On Jaromir Jagr and Roberto Luongo reaching major milestones- “It’s pretty neat to coach guys like that. There’s not a lot of talk going into milestones like that. It’s been great and it’s been a lot of fun to watch. They guys do a great job of putting it in the right place and celebrating it at the right time.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook