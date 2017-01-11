Obama Leaving Office With Everlasting Impression On America: “Yes We Did!”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBSMiami) — “Four more years” chanted a packed house at McCormick Place in Chicago Tuesday night as President Barack Obama bid his farewell to the nation in an emotional speech.

“I can’t do that,” Obama answered back, whose eight years as commander-in-chief are coming to an end.

He challenged citizens to be “guardians” of America’s democracy.

“Democracy can buckle when it gives in to fear,” Obama exclaimed. “That’s why I reject discrimination against Muslim-Americans who are just as patriotic as we are.”

His remarks on income inequality seemed to reflect on the themes of the last election.

“If every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hardworking, white, middle class and an undeserving minority, then workers of all shades are going to be left fighting for scraps while the wealthy withdraw further into their private enclaves.”

The president offered a challenge to Republicans trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

“If anyone can put together a plan that is demonstrably better, I will publicly support it,” he announced.

Now, after two terms in the spotlight, Obama issued a tearful tribute to his daughters and the first lady.

“Michelle Lavaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, you made the White House a place that belongs to everybody,” he said, wiping a tear from his eye. “Malia and Sasha, of all that I’ve done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

The nation’s 44th president closed with a promise.

“My fellow Americans, it has been the honor of my life to serve you. I won’t stop,” Obama said. “I am asking you to believe, not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours.”

He also left the stage, and the country, with an everlasting impression.

“Yes We Can. Yes We Did.”