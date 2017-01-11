Obama Leaving Office With Everlasting Impression On America: “Yes We Did!”

January 11, 2017 4:48 PM By Eliott Rodriguez
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Eliott Rodriguez

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBSMiami) — “Four more years” chanted a packed house at McCormick Place in Chicago Tuesday night as President Barack Obama bid his farewell to the nation in an emotional speech.

“I can’t do that,” Obama answered back, whose eight years as commander-in-chief are coming to an end.

He challenged citizens to be “guardians” of America’s democracy.

“Democracy can buckle when it gives in to fear,” Obama exclaimed. “That’s why I reject discrimination against Muslim-Americans who are just as patriotic as we are.”

His remarks on income inequality seemed to reflect on the themes of the last election.

“If every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hardworking, white, middle class and an undeserving minority, then workers of all shades are going to be left fighting for scraps while the wealthy withdraw further into their private enclaves.”

The president offered a challenge to Republicans trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

“If anyone can put together a plan that is demonstrably better, I will publicly support it,” he announced.

Now, after two terms in the spotlight, Obama issued a tearful tribute to his daughters and the first lady.

“Michelle Lavaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, you made the White House a place that belongs to everybody,” he said, wiping a tear from his eye. “Malia and Sasha, of all that I’ve done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

The nation’s 44th president closed with a promise.

“My fellow Americans, it has been the honor of my life to serve you. I won’t stop,” Obama said. “I am asking you to believe, not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours.”

He also left the stage, and the country, with an everlasting impression.

“Yes We Can. Yes We Did.”

More from Eliott Rodriguez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia