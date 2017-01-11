Jay Ajayi & Jarvis Landry Added To Pro Bowl Roster

CBS Miami: Twitter | Facebook

Add two more Dolphins to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

It was announced Wednesday evening that Miami running back Jay Ajayi and wide receiver Jarvis Landry were added to the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl roster.

Ajayi and Landry join Dolphins defensive leaders Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake, both of whom were voted into the “all-star” game, to give the team four participants.

Landry replaces Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Ajayi replaces Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, as both will not participate due to injury.

Miami enjoyed its most successful season in almost a decade, going 10-6 and reaching the postseason for the first time in eight years. In addition, 2016 marks just the second time in Dolphins history that the franchise has had a 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver in the same season.

The Pro Bowl, which will be played in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Jan. 29, will return to its traditional format of pitting the best of the AFC against the best of the NFC – reverting after trying out different formats in years prior.

Ajayi, a former 2015 fifth round pick, earns the honor in just his second season after rushing for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns this season – becoming the first Dolphins running back to earn a Pro Bowl spot since Ronnie Brown in 2008.

The powerful, yet still swift Ajayi totaled just about half of his yards in just three games – topping the 200-yard mark in Miami’s two games against rival Buffalo and in the Dolphins regular season win against Pittsburgh.

Landry’s late addition acts as a bit of a balm to what could be considered a snub from the original Pro Bowl roster.

Still, Landry earns his second trip to the Pro Bowl after posting his second consecutive 1,000-yard season with 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and 4 touchdowns. Landry’s 94 receptions are second in team history behind the team record he set in 2015 of 110 catches.